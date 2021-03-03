  • Home
Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2021: Emphasis On Elementary Education, Upgrading Schools

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has announced several education-related initiatives as part of the budget presented today, on March 3, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 3, 2021 2:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Arunachal Pradesh Government on Wednesday, March 3, presented the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly. The state government has announced several education-related initiatives as part of the budget presented today. Upgradation of existing schools into inter-village schools, school textbooks of Arunachal Pradesh’s history and culture are among the various initiatives presented during the state’s budget 2021-22.

For elementary education, the budget presented announced additional grants-in-aid to Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas of the state, grants-in-aid to Ramakrishna Mission schools, and allocation of Rs 1 crore for the hostel at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan. Rs 3.50 crore has been earmarked for the promotion of Tribal language and scripts.

Several new schemes including hostels at Manjushree Shiksha Niketan, Bomdila; auditorium at Abotani Vidya Niketan, Pachi and infrastructure development at RKM, Lumdung, have been announced as part of the Arunachal Pradesh Budget today.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, took to Twitter to announce these developments. He said: “The Year 2021 is dedicated as the 'Year of Education' in ArunachalPradesh to transform the Education sector to strengthen and modernise the education sector. The Arunachal Budget 2021 has given great emphasis on ElementaryEducation.”

For secondary education, the budget earmarked Rs 20 Crore for school uniform, Rs 2 Crore for school textbooks promoting the state’s history and culture and Rs 2 Crore for menstrual waste incinerators with disposable items. As part of the Arunachal Pradesh budget, presented today, Rs 5 Crore has been allocated to strengthen the schools adopted by community-based organisations (CBOs) in the state.

Also for Higher and Technical Education, the budget presented today also announced Rs 4 Crore for the infrastructure development of Arunachal University at Pasighat and Rs 5 Crore for the State Engineering College at Toru.

