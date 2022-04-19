Arunachal Pradesh APJEE 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Check Exam Date, Paper Pattern

Image credit: Shutterstock APJEE 2022 application form will be available at apdhte.nic.in.

APJEE 2022: The Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE 2022) application process will commence from Tuesday, April 19. Candidates willing to appear for the APJEE exam 2022 can apply online through the official website — apdhte.nic.in till June 15.

The Arunachal Pradesh JEE 2022 will be held on June 25, the engineering entrance will be held in a single shift- from 10 am to 12 noon.

The APJEE admit card 2022 will be released on June 18. Candidates who successfully register themselves for the Arunachal Pradesh JEE exam 2022 will be able to access the hall tickets from the official website of APSCTE.



APJEE 2022: Steps To Apply



1. Visit the official website — apdhte.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link.

3. Enter your user ID and password.

4. Key in all the required information and upload documents.

5. Pay the online application fee and submit the form.

6. Save and download the APJEE registration form.



The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh administers the APJEE entrance exam. The APJEE entrance test is held to enroll students to various engineering and diploma programmes offered by the state's polytechnics.