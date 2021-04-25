  • Home
  • Arunachal Pradesh Shuts Down Schools From April 26 Amid Soaring COVID-19 Cases

In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to close all the schools, including hostels, from April 26, an official said on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 25, 2021 8:17 am IST | Source: PTI

Itanagar:

The internal examinations held so far in the government schools would be counted for assessment of students, and the tests that are scheduled on or after April 26 stand cancelled.

The summer vacation of all students of the state-run schools will commence on April 26 and end on May 31. However, teachers have been asked to come to school for the internal evaluation work, the official said. Teachers and staffers concerned may be called by the head of an institution to the school for the purpose, an education department circular said.

According to the circular, issued by Education Commissioner Niharika Rai on Friday, the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) will also remain closed.

