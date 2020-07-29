Around 17 Lakh Students Await Maharashtra SSC 10th Results Today; Check Details Here

SSC result 2020 Maharashtra board will be available on the official website of Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education

The SSC result 2020 Maharashtra board will be available on the official website of Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, at 1 pm today. Students can access the SSC, or Class 10, results by using the details mentioned in the Maharashtra Board Class 10 admit cards including roll numbers and registration numbers. Apart from the websites of 10th Class result 2020 SSC -- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com, some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com will also update the results in their websites. More than 17 lakh students await SSC result Maharashtra board this year.

To access the Maharashtra SSC results 2020 on the private portals, students have to first register with their names, roll numbers, mobile phone numbers and email addresses at the websites. However, for authentication, students can verify their SSC Class 10th results from the official sources.

How To Check SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Board

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com

Step 2: Click on the designated Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result and insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: Submit and access the Maharashtra SSC results 2020

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020 And COVID-19

The Maharashtra Board SSC, or Class 10, exams were scheduled between March 3 and March 23. The COVID-19 lockdown in the country had led the Maharashtra board to postpone the last paper, Geography, which was later cancelled altogether. The board has decided to evaluate Geography of SSC Class 10th exams on the basis of average marks of the papers for which the examinations were held before the start of the lockdown.