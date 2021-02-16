Army Joins Hands With Pune-Based Foundation To Provide Quality Education In Jammu And Kashmir

  • Home
Indian Army's Chinar Corps on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with a Pune-based Indrani Balan Foundation to provide better education facilities to the youths of Kashmir valley.

Feb 16, 2021

Image credit: @ChinarcorpsIA
New Delhi:

Indian Army's Chinar Corps on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with a Pune-based Indrani Balan Foundation to provide better education facilities to the youths of Kashmir valley. Through this MoU, Army will get financial assistance for Army Goodwill Schools and Pariwar School Society.

The event was presided over by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General BS Raju along with Punit Balan and Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation.

Indrani Balan Foundation will finance four Goodwill schools of Uri, Wayne, Trehgam, and Hajinar in Baramulla and Kupwara districts. It will also build infrastructure for the Pariwar School Society for specially-abled children at Baramulla.

"Today is a very landmark day in which we have signed an MoU with Indrani Balan Foundation for financial assistance to run four Army Goodwill Schools and Pariwar School," Lieutenant General told ANI.

"We are thankful to Indrani Balan Foundation to have come forward and taken on the initiative," Mr Raju said.

"It is an ice-breaking event where they have come to collaborate with the Indian Army so that the local students of Kashmir get access to quality education," he added.

Trustee of Indrani Balan Foundation, Mr Punit Balan said it is a milestone for the foundation.

Chinar Corps currently runs 28 Goodwill Schools in Kashmir which educates more than 10000 students each year. Total approx 1 lac students have passed out from these esteemed institutions.

