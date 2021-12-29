ARIIA Rankings 2021: IIT Madras Tops Again; KIIT Best Private University

ARIIA 2021 result announced (representational)

ARIIA Rankings 2021: For the third year in a row, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked best institute for innovation among the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) in the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) rankings 2021. Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar announced the ARIIA 2021 results today.

The rankings for technical and non-technical institutions have been divided into seven sub-categories.

Among government technical universities – state run and deemed – Punjab University has been ranked number one, followed by Delhi Technological University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology in second and third places.

College of Engineering, Pune tops ARIIA 2021 in the government and government-aided technical colleges category.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) is best among private technical universities for innovation as per the rankings.

In the list of private technical institutions or colleges, GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Maharashtra holds the top spot.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is the best among non-technical Institutes of National Importance and CFIs and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India is best in the non-technical general category.

The rankings have been prepared after evaluating the participating institutions under nine parameters: