  ARIIA Ranking 2021: IGNOU Tops In Non-Technical Category, VC Congratulates

ARIIA Ranking 2021: Vice Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao congratulated the entire IGNOU fraternity for this achievement and appreciated the team NCIDE for creating an innovation ecosystem in the university with great zeal and enthusiasm

Updated: Dec 31, 2021 8:16 pm IST

IGNOU has secured top position in non-technical category
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

ARIIA Ranking 2021: In the recently announced Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) rankings 2021, the Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU) has secured the top position among non-technical Institutes of National Importance, Central Universities and CFIs. The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU has been organising and coordinating various kind of activities and programmes aimed at creating a culture of innovation in the University and promoting Innovation, Startups and Entrepreneurship by involving the faculty and the students.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao congratulated the entire IGNOU fraternity for this achievement and appreciated the team NCIDE for creating an innovation ecosystem in the university with great zeal and enthusiasm. The VC assured to provide all kind of support and freedom to maintain and sustain the rank in future.

In the ARIIA ranking 2021, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked best institute for innovation among the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Among government technical universities – state run and deemed – Punjab University has been ranked number one, followed by Delhi Technological University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology in second and third places. College of Engineering, Pune tops ARIIA 2021 in the government and government-aided technical colleges category. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) is best among private technical universities for innovation as per the rankings.

ARIIA-2021 classified participating institutions into two major categories; technical and non-technical. The technical institutes include centrally funded technical institutions like IITs, NITs, State technical Universities, State standalone Technical colleges, Private universities, Private Standalone technical colleges, whereas the non-technical institutes included Central Universities, Institutes of National Importance and other centrally funded institutes. This year a total of 1438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) participated in the ARIIA ranking.

