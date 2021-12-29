ARIIA Ranking 2021: Category-Wise List Of Winners
ARIIA ranking 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked best centrally funded technical institution for innovation again. The rankings for technical and non-technical institutions have been announced for seven sub-categories.
Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar announced the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) rankings 2021 today, December 29. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked best centrally funded technical institution for innovation again. The rankings for technical and non-technical institutions have been announced for seven sub-categories.
Here’s the complete list:
CFTIs, Central University, Institute Of National Importance (Technical)
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi
IIT Kanpur
IIT Roorkee
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
IIT Hyderabad
IIT Kharagpur
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Uttar Pradesh
State University And Deemed University (Government And Government-Aided) (Technical)
Punjab University
Delhi Technological University
Netaji Subhas University of Technology
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University
Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women
Institute of Chemical Technology Maharashtra
Gujarat Technological University
Savitribai Phule Pune University
Gujarat University
Periyar University
Government College, Institution (Technical)
College of Engineering, Pune
PSG College of Technology
LD College of Engineering
Thiagarajar College of Engineering
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute
Private University, Deemed University (Technical)
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)
Chitkara University
Lovely Professional University (LPU)
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)
Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University
Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
Chandigarh University
Vellore Institute of Technology
Amity University
Symbiosis International
Private College, Institute (Technical)
GH Raisoni College of Engineering
RMK Engineering College
KIET Group of Institutions
Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology
Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology
Institute of National Importance, Central University, CFI (Non-Technical)
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
General (Non-Technical)]
Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India
Sree Narayana College
Mahatma Gandhi University
PSG College of Arts and Science
Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli