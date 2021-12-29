  • Home
ARIIA ranking 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked best centrally funded technical institution for innovation again. The rankings for technical and non-technical institutions have been announced for seven sub-categories.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 29, 2021 3:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ARIIA Ranking 2021: Category-Wise List Of Winners
ARIIA rankings 2021 (representational)

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar announced the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) rankings 2021 today, December 29. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked best centrally funded technical institution for innovation again. The rankings for technical and non-technical institutions have been announced for seven sub-categories.

Here’s the complete list:

CFTIs, Central University, Institute Of National Importance (Technical)

  1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

  2. IIT Bombay

  3. IIT Delhi

  4. IIT Kanpur

  5. IIT Roorkee

  6. Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

  7. IIT Hyderabad

  8. IIT Kharagpur

  9. National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut

  10. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Uttar Pradesh

State University And Deemed University (Government And Government-Aided) (Technical)

  1. Punjab University

  2. Delhi Technological University

  3. Netaji Subhas University of Technology

  4. Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University

  5. Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women

  6. Institute of Chemical Technology Maharashtra

  7. Gujarat Technological University

  8. Savitribai Phule Pune University

  9. Gujarat University

  10. Periyar University

Government College, Institution (Technical)

  1. College of Engineering, Pune

  2. PSG College of Technology

  3. LD College of Engineering

  4. Thiagarajar College of Engineering

  5. Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute

Private University, Deemed University (Technical)

  1. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

  2. Chitkara University

  3. Lovely Professional University (LPU)

  4. SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)

  5. Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University

  6. Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

  7. Chandigarh University

  8. Vellore Institute of Technology

  9. Amity University

  10. Symbiosis International

Private College, Institute (Technical)

  1. GH Raisoni College of Engineering

  2. RMK Engineering College

  3. KIET Group of Institutions

  4. Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology

  5. Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology

Institute of National Importance, Central University, CFI (Non-Technical)

  1. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

General (Non-Technical)]

  1. Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India

  2. Sree Narayana College

  3. Mahatma Gandhi University

  4. PSG College of Arts and Science

  5. Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli

