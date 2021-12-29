ARIIA 2021: IIT Roorkee Improves Ranking By 4 Places, Secures 5th Rank

IIT Roorkee secured rank 5 in the AIIRA 2021

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee secured rank 5 in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA). The institute has improved its ranking by four places this year. ARIIA 2021 was released today by the Ministry of Education. A total 1,438 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) participated in the third edition of ARIIA rankings.

IIT Roorkee in its statement mentioned, “ARIA endeavours to systematically rank education institutions and universities primarily on innovation-related indicators. Final ranks are given on the basis of performance of institutions on a series of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I and E) activities, academic programmes related to I&E, available infrastructure, generation of innovative ideas, creation of start ups, funding available, IP generation and commercialization, budgetary expenditure on I and E activities.”

Professor Rajat Agrawal, Associate Dean of Innovation and Incubation, IIT Roorkee said: This improvement shows that IIT Roorkee is moving in the right direction for making the Institute an innovation savvy campus. He informed that 18 start ups were established during the evaluation period. The filing of patents increased by 50 per cent and four technologies were commercialized during the same period. The filing of IP by start ups in the incubation facility of the institute also increased by 100%. These improvements in different aspects of I&E helped IIT Roorkee improve 4 positions in this years’ ranking.

Expressing his satisfaction over the significant improvement in the ranking, the Director of IIT Roorkee, professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said, “I am delighted that IIT Roorkee has broken into the top five ranks of a ranking by the Ministry of Education. We were waiting for this moment. I am happy that it has come in ARIAA ranking. Given the nature of these rankings, it shows that IIT Roorkee is offering a strong and conducive innovation platform for all of its stakeholders.”