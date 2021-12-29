IIT Madras has secured the top position in ARIIA 2021

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has secured the top position as the most innovative educational institute in India. The Ministry of Education on December 29 launched the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) and IIT Madras has bagged rank 1 for the third consecutive year. IIT Madras falls under the ‘Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI)/Central University/Institute of National Importance (technical)’ category.

A total of 1,438 higher education institutions (HEIs) including all IITs, NITs, and IISc participated in the third edition of ARIIA rankings as compared to 674 HEIs during last year. This Third Edition of ARIIA has a special framework for non-technical institutions which will further strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in our education institutions, mentioned IIT Madras in its statement.

IIT Madras’ initiatives like Nirmaan, IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC), IIT Madras Research Park, Gopalakrishnan Deshpande Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and others help encourage innovation and entrepreneurship at multiple levels.

“ARIIA endeavours to systematically rank education institutions and universities primarily on innovation-related indicators. It aims to inspire Indian institutions to reorient their mind-set and build ecosystems to encourage high-quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship. More than quantity, ARIIA focuses on the quality of innovations and measures the real impact created by these innovations nationally and internationally,” said IIT Madras.

Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras spoke about the institute's recognition and said, “We are delighted to be adjudged the Most Innovative Institute for the third time in a row since inception of the Atal Rankings on Innovation. IIT Madras places a lot of emphasis on innovations among its students and faculty, which has resulted in a very successful and fast-growing deep technology startup ecosystem in the country.”