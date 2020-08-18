ARIIA 2020: Atal Ranking To Be Announced By Vice-President Today

ARIIA 2020: Atal Rankings To Be Announced By Vice-President Today

The Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, will announce the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements, ARIIA 2020 today. Amid the Covid-19 crisis, Atal Rankings will be released virtually, in the presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, State Minister Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, and Higher Education secretary Amit Khare.

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development which is implemented by AICTE and Ministry’s Innovation Cell, Government of India. The objective is to rank higher education institutions and universities in India as per Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Startup and Development amongst faculty and students.

ARIIA 2020: Atal Ranking Has Six Prize Categories:

1) Centrally Funded Institutions

2) Women (only higher educational institutions)

3) Private Institutions

4) Private/Deemed Universities

5) State-Funded Autonomous Institutions

6) State-Funded Universities

To encourage women, in Atal Ranking, ARIIA 2020, a special prize category has been made for women. It has been introduced with the aim of bringing in gender parity in the areas such as- entrepreneurship and innovation.

“For the first time ARIIA 2020 will have special prize category for women only higher educational institutions,” an official statement said.

In ARIIA Ranking 2019, top 10 public-funded and top five private and self-financed institutes were recognized.

IIT Madras was the top institute in last year’s ranking. Vellore Institute of Technology or VIT topped the rankings of private institutions.

Top institutions of the two categories were facilitated by the president of India on April 8, 2019, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.



