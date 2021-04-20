Architecture Exam (NATA) Result Declared

The Council of Architecture has released the results for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 at nata.in. The BArch candidates can access the NATA resuts by logging into the online exam portal using their name and roll number. The results for NATA April session have been announced in the form of a scorecard depicting the qualifying status of the candidates along with their ranks. The Test 1 of NATA was held on April 10 at 196 centres in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

NATA scorecard bears details such as candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained in each section, marks obtained out of 200 and candidate's qualifying status.

How To Check NATA 2021 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA 2021--nata.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NATA 2021 result’

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: NATA 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NATA score card and take its printout for future use

A total of 15,066 candidates had applied for Test 1 out of whom 14,130 candidates appeared for the examination. COA had earlier released NATA answer key that contained correct responses against the question number. COA might also release the NATA response sheets to allow the candidates know their responses in the exam.

Candidates who are unable to qualify the NATA Test 1 or want to improve their scores in the entrance exam, can appear for NATA Test 2 to be held on July 12.