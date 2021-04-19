NATA 2021 result to be announced tomorrow

The Council of Architecture will be announcing the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) tomorrow at nata.in. BArch candidates can login using their username and password. NATA scorecard will include candidate’s rank and total marks obtained in the entrance exam. Earlier the NATA 2021 result was to be announced on April 14.

NATA Test 1 was conducted on April 10 in computer-based mode.

Steps To Download NATA 2021 Score card

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA- nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check the result

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: NATA score card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for future reference

NATA Qualifying Criteria

The candidates will have to score a minimum of 75 marks out of 200 marks to qualify the paper. The NATA scorecard will be valid only till 2021-22 academic session.

NATA results will be preserved only upto 90 days from the date of declaration.

The second NATA exam will be conducted on June 12.