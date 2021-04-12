Architecture Entrance Test, NATA, Result To Be Announced On April 14

NATA 2021 result to be announced on April 14

The Council of Architecture will be announcing the result for the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA 2021) on April 14. The BArch candidates can check their result by logging onto the online admission portal at www.nata.in. NATA scorecard would bear details such as the candidate's qualifying status and rank. The NATA exam was conducted as a computer-based test on April 10.

The NATA candidates will be scored out of 200 marks. They will have to score at least 75 marks to qualify the entrance exam. NATA-2021 score will only be valid for the academic session 2021-22.

NATA 2021 Answer Key

The Council of Architecture will be publishing the BArch answer keys on the website reflecting correct answers against the question number. The candidates can tally the answer key and get a rough idea about their performance in the entrance exam. The CAO will be intimate about the answer keys on its official website which can be downloaded for future reference.

The online NATA result will be preserved by COA only till 90 days after the declaration of the results.

NATA BArch Scrutiny Process

COA will allow the candidates to get their answer sheets reviewed in case of any confusion. They will have to pay Rs 3000 for rechecking of their OMR sheets. They will have to fill an online application process within three days of the declaration of the result. In case of any corrections, COA will release the revised NATA scorecard for the concerned candidate.

Once the results are announced the COA will conduct the counseling session for the qualifying candidates to allot them the seats in participating institutions.

The registration window for the second test will open for 14 days after the announcement of the results of the first test. A candidate who is opting to appear for both NATA Test 1 and Test 2 was required to choose the same test cities preferences for both the tests while filling up the form. However, a candidate may provide different centre preferences if he/she is opting for Test 2 at a later date separately.

The second test will be held on June 12. The last date of submitting the applications for it is May 30.