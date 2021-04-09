Architecture Entrance Test, NATA, To Be Held Tomorrow

NATA 2021 paper 1 to be held tomorrow

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be conducted tomorrow, April 10 in the form of a computer-based test. The Council of Architecture will be holding this exam for admissions to BArch courses. The candidates will have to carry their NATA admit cards to the exam centres. NATA admit cards are available at the online admission portal at www.nata.in .

The exam will be conducted in two shifts-- 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

COA had earlier released a notification stating that it has taken adequate precautions to ensure free movement of candidates to the exam centres amid COVID-19 curfews.

NATA Exam Pattern

The examination will be held for 200 marks. Candidates will have to answer 125 questions in 180 minutes. Questions will carry either one, two or three marks. The questions paper will comprise Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Preferential Choice Questions (PCQ) and Numerical Answer Questions (NAQ).

NATA 2021 Last Minute Preparation Tips

The candidates will have to ensure that they take the printout of NATA admit cards and carry along to the exam centres. They must also carry their identity cards in the form of Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license or voter card.

The candidates can carry their stationary material including pen, paper and colours for the drawing section.

They will have to wear their face masks at all times outside and inside the exam hall. They can also carry hand sanitisers with them.

The administration will be providing extra face masks at the exam centres for students.

Students will have to reach one hour before the commencement of exam, hence they must follow the reporting time and make necessary arrangements.

They will not be allowed to carry any electronic devices such as watches or calculators.

NATA 2021 will be held twice. The second exam will be held on June 12. The last date of submitting the applications for it is May 30.