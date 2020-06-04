Image credit: Shutterstock APU Dashboard Highlights Ground-Level Impact of COVID-19

To highlight ground-level impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azim Premji University has set up India - COVID Assessment and Response Dashboard or I-CARD. The dashboard, which currently presents data of vulnerable groups of over 150 blocks seven states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, aims to present the “humanitarian situation” around COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. I-CARD data, according to the university, can support civil society organisations (CSOs), government agencies, and founders in devising strategies to tackle coronavirus.

“We are trying to capture the ground reality at the block level which can be used by various stakeholders to draft their response strategy,” Ankit Saraf, a volunteer in I-CARD told Careers360.

“Data collection exercises are mostly restricted to the district level which is too wide and with high variation. We have tried to collect frequent granular databases,” he added.

Apart from the team, teachers, students, and alumni of different institutes, including Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, or IIM Ahmedabad, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, or TISS, Jadavpur University, and Oxford University have voluntarily contributed to the data.

Food and water, health, finances, livelihood of communities, migrants are some of the key issues addressed in the dashboard.

Emerging Patterns Of COVID-19

A section of the dashboard is dedicated to highlighting emerging patterns of the virus’ spread across communities.

The dashboard is updated regularly and the university believes that it will be helpful in “visualising and understanding the inter-state and intra-state variations” of the virus in specific domains.

According to a report published on the dashboard, “unevenness in access to healthcare, especially for the vast majority of non-COVID needs” in Chattisgarh requires urgent attention.

Vulnerable Groups

Another section of the dashboard focuses on groups that are most vulnerable to the impact of coronavirus. Vegetable and betel-leaf farmers, those who have taken loans and are struggling to find a market for their produce, coastal labourers who repair fishing equipment and accessories, are the most “economically distressed” vulnerable groups, according to the dashboard.