Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Secretary Main Exam Answer Key Released

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key and the response sheet of the Panchayat Secretary main exam that was held on August 26.

Download APPSC Panchayat Secretary Main Exam Answer Key

Answer Key Objection Form

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key released by the Commission. "The objections by post or person shall reach the Commission's Office on or before 12.09.2019 (05.00 pm). No objection received after due date will be considered," reads the notification released by the Commission.

"The Objections through email, WhatsApp, SMS, Phone or any other mode will not be accepted. The candidates are advised to file their objections well in advance and the Commission is not responsible for any postal delay," it adds.

The objection should be submitted in a proper format along with self attested copy of the the exam hall ticket.

The Commission had conducted the preliminary exam in April. Out of the total candidates who took the exam in April, a total of 14175 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible to appear for the main exam in August.

A total of 1051 vacancies have been announced by the Commission for recruitment to the post.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.