Approve Proposals To Set Up Govt Medical Colleges In Pratapgarh, Jalore Districts: Ashok Gehlot To Centre

The chief minister also urged the Centre to make necessary amendments in the provisions for setting up a new government medical college in the state's Rajsamand district, it said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 11:39 am IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Centre to immediately approve proposals to set up government medical colleges in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh and Jalore districts, an official statement said on Tuesday. Mr Gehlot has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in this regard, it said.

"The chief minister has written a letter requesting the central government to approve the proposals for establishment of new medical colleges at Pratapgarh and Jalore district headquarters pending with it," it said.

The chief minister also urged the Centre to make necessary amendments in the provisions for setting up a new government medical college in the state's Rajsamand district, it said.

According to Mr Gehlot, a private medical college already exists in Rajsamand district and a government medical college cannot be established there as per the provision of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, the statement said.

"In this regard, the state government had earlier requested through several letters to review the relevant provisions of the centrally sponsored scheme and make necessary amendments," the statement said.

Mr Gehlot said the fees in private medical colleges are high and not every student can bear the burden of such high fees.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

