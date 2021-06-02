“Decision to be taken at the earliest”: Vasundhara Raje on RBSE exams

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is yet to take a call on RBSE Class 10, 12 board exams. Exams for these students were postponed earlier, in view of the Covid pandemic. The government is yet to take a final decision on whether the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will either be cancelled or postponed further.

Vasundhara Raje, former Chief Minister of the state, on her social media handle said: “Considering the feelings of the teachers and family members of the students, RBSE should take an appropriate decision on examinations at the earliest.”

The former Chief Minister further added: “Irrespective of the health of the students during the stressful times of Covid, students cannot be forced to appear for the exam.”

Earlier slated to begin in May, Rajasthan board exams were postponed in April after a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

“In view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Rajasthan Government has taken an important decision. It has postponed the Class 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer,” Mr Gehlot tweeted in April.

Mr Gehlot had also announced promotion without exam for Classes 8, 9, and 11. Prior to that, the state government had promoted students in Classes 1-6.