  • Home
  • Education
  • “Appropriate Decision To Be Taken At The Earliest”: Vasundhara Raje On RBSE Class 10, 12 Exams

“Appropriate Decision To Be Taken At The Earliest”: Vasundhara Raje On RBSE Class 10, 12 Exams

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is yet to take a call on RBSE Class 10, 12 board exams. Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan has urged the RBSE board to take an appropriate decision at the earliest.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 2, 2021 5:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

No Decision Yet: Rajasthan Board (RBSE) On 10th, 12th Exams
Rajasthan 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021: Here’s What RBSE Said
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Postpones Class 10, 12 Final Exams
Rajasthan Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Details Here
Rajasthan Board Releases Reduced RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21; Direct Link
Rajasthan Board Declares Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
“Appropriate Decision To Be Taken At The Earliest”: Vasundhara Raje On RBSE Class 10, 12 Exams
“Decision to be taken at the earliest”: Vasundhara Raje on RBSE exams
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is yet to take a call on RBSE Class 10, 12 board exams. Exams for these students were postponed earlier, in view of the Covid pandemic. The government is yet to take a final decision on whether the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will either be cancelled or postponed further.

Recommended: Download RBSE Class 10th sample papers along with answers. Click Here

Vasundhara Raje, former Chief Minister of the state, on her social media handle said: “Considering the feelings of the teachers and family members of the students, RBSE should take an appropriate decision on examinations at the earliest.”

The former Chief Minister further added: “Irrespective of the health of the students during the stressful times of Covid, students cannot be forced to appear for the exam.”

Earlier slated to begin in May, Rajasthan board exams were postponed in April after a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

“In view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Rajasthan Government has taken an important decision. It has postponed the Class 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer,” Mr Gehlot tweeted in April.

Mr Gehlot had also announced promotion without exam for Classes 8, 9, and 11. Prior to that, the state government had promoted students in Classes 1-6.

Click here for more Education News
RBSE Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jamia Hamdard Launches Covid Management Training For Ward Boys, Attendants
Jamia Hamdard Launches Covid Management Training For Ward Boys, Attendants
Exam Live Updates: Status Of JEE, NEET, State Board Exams
Live | Exam Live Updates: Status Of JEE, NEET, State Board Exams
CBSE 12th Exam: Teachers, Students Worried About Evaluation, College Admission
CBSE 12th Exam: Teachers, Students Worried About Evaluation, College Admission
BCI Forms Committee To Decide Evaluation Method Of Intermediate Law Students
BCI Forms Committee To Decide Evaluation Method Of Intermediate Law Students
CBSE Considering Two Options For Marking Class 12 Students: Sources
CBSE Considering Two Options For Marking Class 12 Students: Sources
.......................... Advertisement ..........................