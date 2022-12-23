Approaches To Different Modes Of Teaching, Learning, Exam Assessment Among UGC Guidelines

UGC issues guidelines in line with NEP 2020

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines on innovative pedagogical approaches and evaluation reforms aligning with National Education Policy 2020. The guidelines have been framed to address learning needs including experiential learning, cutting edge pedagogy, art integrated learning and flipped classroom.

While models such as concept-attainment model, role-play, assertive training mode, inquiry-training model, jurisprudential inquiry model, synectics are a few powerful models for classroom environments, live online classes, online whiteboard, online quizzes, pre-recorded video lectures, game-based teaching, collaborative ICT tools, class blog, virtual environments are some of the online modes of teaching, as per the UGC guidelines.

The guidelines, UGC said, aim to suggest innovative pedagogies and develop the linkage of graduate attributes, as listed in National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF), with learning needs and pedagogical approaches to better serve towards achieving the NEP 2020 vision.

With a focus on making classrooms more interactive, student-centric, the UGC guidelines added: “Proper training, continuous professional development, and effort from the teachers themselves are required to bring about successful change in pedagogy at a substantial level.”

“The changing environmental paradigms require new types of graduates and bring renewed pressure for higher education to respond by developing and cultivating the students capable of meeting those challenges at their workplaces,” it added.

As per NEP 2020, the objective of evaluation can be summarized as, continuous and comprehensive evaluation; criterion-based grading system; learning outcome-based education and evaluation.