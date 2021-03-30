Apply For Programmes In Public Policy At NLSUI By April 11; Know Eligibility, Application Process

Students can apply online for masters in Public Policy and integrated PhD in Public Policy at mpp.nls.ac.in

The National Law School of India Universities, or NLSUI, will close the applications for programmes in Public Policy on April 11. NLSUI’s Institute of Public Policy offers masters in Public Policy and integrated PhD in Public Policy. Students can apply online for the courses at mpp.nls.ac.in. An aptitude test to shortlist the applicants for the postgraduate and integrated PhD programmes will be held on April 27.

Candidates with a graduate degree from any discipline will be eligible for the Masters programme in Public Policy. However, for the integrated PhD programme, students must have completed their postgraduate degree.

Programmes In Public Policy: Screening Process

Students will be screened through a three-stage process to be shortlisted for the programme. “All India Competitive Examination and Interviews for the admission are held through three screening stages,” read a statement on the official website.

Stage 1: An online Policy Aptitude Test (PAT) will be held. 60 per cent weightage would be from PAT.

Stage 2: Candidates with cut-off mark of 50 per cent in PAT will be invited to write an essay on a given topic on the day of interview (20% weight)

Stage 3: Those who are eligible for Stage 2 are invited to attend a personal interview (via Zoom) with faculty board (20% weight)

Application Process At NLSUI Institute Of Public Policy

Step 1: Go to mpp.nls.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now button at the Application tab on the Home Page

Step 3: On the next window, click on the designated link

Step 4: Register with names, mobile numbers and email addresses

Step 5: Login again with the system-generated Id

Step 6: Fill the application form

Step 7: Submit and download the application for future reference

Applicants can also contact the admission coordinator of NLSUI for grievances relating to the application process. The grievance redressal contact numbers are -- +91 80 2321 3531 and +91 9986098655.