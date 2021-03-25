Apply For Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Offered By IIMs; Registration Deadline March 27

Apply online for Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship at IIMs by March 27 at iimb.ac.in/mgnf

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and nine Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have jointly invited applications for the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF). Students can apply online for the fellowship till March 27 at the official site, iimb.ac.in/mgnf. The fellowship, as per an official statement, is a two-year blended program consisting of classroom sessions at IIMs and a unique opportunity to promote skill planning and development in district economies.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship 2021-23 has been announced in collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Jammu, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Nagpur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur and IIM Visakhapatnam. IIM Bangalore will manage the common admission process.

A statement issued in this regard said: “It is a unique opportunity for young, dynamic individuals to combine classroom sessions at IIM with engagement in the district economies to promote skill development and skill planning.”

“Launched last year, the implementation of the programme has been a great success and has garnered appreciation from various stakeholders,” it added.

Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship: Programme Structure

The fellowship at the IIMs is designed to decentralize the process of development. Instead of a top-down approach, the statement says, the programme has the potential to drive the development of the country in a bottom-up approach. It encompasses the benefits of academic inputs from IIMs during the Academic Modules (AMs) as well as the continuous faculty mentorship and the field experience garnered by the Fellows as a part of the District Immersions (DIs).

While the academic modules focus on management principles, economic development, public policy, and soft skills, the district immersion module would provide a framework to help the MGN Fellows negotiate the district-specific challenges in the context of documenting institutional weaknesses at the district level, identifying schemes that work well, undertaking detailed resource mapping, and formulating a rigorously researched District Skill Development Plan (DSDP) that chart out a strategy for economic development at the district.

Eligibility Criteria For Applicants