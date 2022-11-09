Apply For IIT Kanpur’s eMasters Programme In Power Sector Regulation, Economics, Management By November 12

  • Home
IIT Kanpur’s eMasters degree programme in Power Sector Regulation, Economics, and Management has been designed to navigate through the changing tides in the global energy sector.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 6:31 pm IST

IIT Kanpur's eMasters programme in Power Sector application open
New Delhi:

The application for the eMasters programmes in Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is open. Candidates seeking application at IIT Kanpur’s eMasters programme can apply by November 12 at emasters.iitk.ac.in/powersector. IIT Kanpur’s eMasters degree programme in Power Sector Regulation, Economics, and Management, has been designed to navigate smoothly through the changing tides in the global energy sector, a well-skilled and upgraded workforce.

This executive-friendly programme is developed by the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering (IME), Department of Electrical Engineering (EE), and Department of Economic Sciences, IIT Kanpur. It offers working professionals the flexibility to complete the program within one and three years. World-class faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur teach the 60-credit 12-module industry-focused curriculum.

The IIT Kanpur programme, as per an institute statement, explores the regulatory process using the prevailing national and international practices. The sessions delivered by national and international experts offer a holistic understanding of the concepts and challenges in the power sector by entailing applicable engineering, economic, legal, and environmental viewpoints. The Regulatory Capstone project and the mini-projects help the learners understand the concepts and devise solutions for real-life challenges.

The programme seeks to benefit professionals working in regulatory as well as commercial aspects across the generation, transmission, distribution, trading, financing, equipment and manufacturing as India prepares to become the world’s third-largest energy consumer by 2030.

Learners from the current batch are from diverse background such as Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Law, etc., having an average experience of 8.5 years and maximum experience of 30 years from organizations and corporations including PGCIL, KPTCL, State power Corporations, SECI, MNRE, TATA Power, Climate Connect, to name a few. They hold positions like Superintending Engineer, Chief Engineer, Assistant General Manager, Scientific Officer, Advocate, Tech Expert, Vice President- Operations and Project Lead.

The high-impact format is taught through weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning. The program also offers access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, making way for successful career advancement and networking experience.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
