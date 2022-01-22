Application Window For Admission To IGNOU’s AICTE-Approved MBA Programme Open; Direct Link Here

IGNOU MBA application window open

The application link for admission to the January 2022 session of Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU’s) Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme is open. The MBA programme, offered by the School of Management Studies (SOMS) IGNOU is All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved. The online MBA programme of the university has been designed with a view to reach the unreached and provide inclusive quality education.

Candidates qualifying undergraduate degree with 50 per cent marks will be eligible to register online for the AICTE-approved IGNOU MBA programme. For reserved category candidates, students scoring 45 per cent marks will be eligible to apply. There will be no entrance test.

The minimum duration of the programme, an IGNOU statement said, is two years and the maximum period to complete the course is four years. Learners, the statement added, have to complete 28 courses spanning across four semesters and will have 116 credits.

Professor Nayantara Padhi (Programme Coordinator) highlighted that “the MBA programme has got multi fold advantages and will be beneficial for the learners to attain knowledge on the traditional and latest management concepts and apply them in practice”.

It has a contemporary curriculum and latest course material and has ben designed by industry experts and renowned academicians, the IGNOU statement said.

The IGNOU MBA programme will offer five different specialisations -- Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management.

With affordable fees, the programme is offered pan India and in selected foreign countries.

SOMS, IGNOU, has also collaborated with the Indian Institute of Banking Finance (IIBF) and is offering MBA in Banking and Finance (MBF).

Eligibility Criteria

Passed Bachelor Degree of Minimum 3 years duration with at least 50% marks (45% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category);

Candidates should have passed the CAIIB examinations of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, Mumbai, and awarded the requisite qualification/credentials therefore by the Institute

Applicant should have been working with the banking or financial services sector for a period of at least two years.