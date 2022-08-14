Application Process Open For 4 UGC Scholarships; Details Here

Application Process Open For 4 UGC Scholarships

UGC Scholarship 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has opened the registration window for four scholarship schemes – Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North Eastern Region, PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, and PG Scholarship for SC, ST Students Pursuing Professional Courses. The candidates can apply for these scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – scholarships.gov.in. The last date to apply for the UGC scholarships is October 31.

Check the below list to learn about the eligibility, amount of scholarship and other details of the UGC scholarships 2022.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship

Eligibility: Students of North East states whose family annual income does not exceed Rs 4.5 lakh per annum from all sources.

Scholarship Amount: Rs 5,400 per month for general degree courses and Rs 7,800 per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses.

Selection Procedure:

10,000 fresh scholarships will be awarded every year.

Distribution of slots amongst the states of the North East Region (NER) will be done on the basis of population census(last).

If slots in a particular state remain vacant due to the non-availability of eligible candidates, the unfilled slots will be distributed equitably amongst other states.

Reservation for Persons with Disability (PwD) will be made as per Government of India norms.

UGC PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child

Eligibility: Female students who took admission in the first year of postgraduate courses in the UGC recognised institutions.

Scholarship Amount: Rs 36,200 per annum.

Selection Procedure:

3,000 fresh scholarships will be awarded every year.

The awardee can avail of other scholarships also during the tenure of this scholarship.

UGC PG Scholarship For University Rank Holders

Eligibility: The first and second rank holders at the undergraduate level of a university and students who are admitted in any postgraduate course.

Scholarship Amount: Rs 3,100 per month.

UGC PG Scholarship For SC, ST Students

Eligibility: SC, ST students who are pursuing professional courses at UGC recognised institutions.

Scholarship Amount: For ME and MTech courses, Rs 7,800 per month and for others Rs 4,500 per month.