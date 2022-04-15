NBE To Begin Soon Application Process For DNB/FNB Courses, Important Pointers On Registration

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at natboard.edu.in till June 15

NBE DNB/FNB Courses Registration Process: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will commence the application process for the new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses from April 15. The candidates can apply for the courses at natboard.edu.in till June 15. NBE will offer these 14 new DNB/ FNB courses- Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

"The application forms have to be submitted only in online mode through Online Accreditation Application Portal (OAAP) which can be accessed through NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in,” NBE notification mentioned.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) was established in 1975 by the Government of India with the prime objective of improving the quality of Medical Education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations in modern medicine on All India basis. NBEMS conducts post graduate and post-doctoral examinations in approved disciplines leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) and Fellow of National Board (FNB), the release mentioned.