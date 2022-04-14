Application Process Begins For 26.50 Lakh Pre-Matric Scholarships For Scheduled Caste Students

Image credit: Shutterstock Application process starts for Pre-Matric Scholarships for SC students

The application process of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment’s 26.50 lakh Pre-Matric Scholarship schemes for scheduled caste (SC) students commences from Thursday, April 14, 2022. Applicants will be able to get the Pre-Matric Scholarship application form on the official website- scholarships.gov.in. Pre-Matric Scholarship, a centrally sponsored scheme, is made for the scheduled caste students studying in Class 9 and 10. The Pre-Matric Scholarship schemes are implemented through State Government and UT administration.

The objectives of the scheme include supporting parents of scheduled caste children for the education of their wards studying in Class 9 and Class 10 so that the incidence of drop-out, especially in the transition from the elementary to the secondary stage is minimized. Also, the scheme will boost the participation of SC children in Classes 9 and 10 of the pre-matric stage, so that they perform better and have a better chance of progressing to the post-matric stage of education.

Pre-Matric Scholarship For SC Students: Eligibility

Students should belong to Scheduled Caste.

His/her Parent/Guardian's income should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakh per annum.

She/he should not be getting any other Centrally-funded Pre-Matric Scholarship. However benefit of National Means-cum-Merit scholarship scheme of D/o School Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development can be availed by the beneficiaries of Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students.

She/he should be a regular, full-time student studying in a Government School or in a School recognized by Govt. or a Central/State Board of Secondary Education.

Scholarships for studying in any Class will be available for only one year. If a student has to repeat a Class, she/he would not get a scholarship for that Class for a second (or subsequent) year.

Pre-Matric Scholarship For SC Students: How To Apply

The Scheme will be implemented through State Governments/U.T. Administrations. All the State Governments/UT Administrations will, at the appropriate time, suitably publicise the Scheme and invite applications by issuing an advertisement in local language, in the leading newspapers of the State and through their respective websites and other media outfits.

The applicant should submit the complete application to the prescribed authority, as mentioned below before the last date prescribed for receipt of applications.

The State Government would prescribe a suitable application form in the local language and place it on its websites.

School authorities will get these forms filled by the eligible students and send them to block/district level authorities.

State Governments/UT Administrations will delegate powers to sanction scholarships under the scheme to appropriate district/block level authorities/heads of institutions.

Steps to Register Online

Applicants must visit the website scholarships.gov.in first. Select ‘New registration’ option at the top of the page Select ‘Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarship scheme for SC students.

Applicants should be ready with some important documents such as educational documents of the student, the student's bank account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Aadhaar number of the student, Aadhaar enrolment ID and a scanned copy of the bank passbook.