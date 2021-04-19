Application Form For JAM 2021 Admission To Be Released Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock Application form for JAM 2021 admission will be released tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore will release the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) application form tomorrow for admission to the masters programme. Students who have qualified the admission test in the recently announced JAM 2021 result will be able to apply for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc from tomorrow, April 20 at jam.iisc.ac.in. The application window will remain open till May 20.

The JAM result was announced on March 20. As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the cut-off marks.

The qualifying candidates of the JAM 2021 can fill the admission forms at the official website -- jam.iisc.ac.in and mention their choice of institution and programmes. Based on the choices filled, considering the number of seats available in different institutions and several other factors, IISc Bangalore will release three JAM admission lists to allocate the seats to the candidates in various participating institutions.

As per JAM 2021 dates, the first admission list will be released on June 16, the second on July 1 and the third list will be released on July 16.