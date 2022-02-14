Application For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
UPJEE 2022: Students can apply for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) at jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for UPJEE 2022 is April 17.
Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will start the application process to register for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses from tomorrow, February 15. Students can apply for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) at jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for UPJEE 2022 is April 17.
UPJEE 2022 will be conducted for admission to engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The UPJEE 2022 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test and the allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2022-23.
JEECUP 2022 Official Notification
JEECUP 2022 UPJEE Application Steps
Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in
Step 2: Register with names and contact details
Step 3: Fill the required details
Step 4: Pay the application fee online
Step 5: Submit
UPJEE 2022: Complete Schedule
Registration Starts
February 15
Registration Ends
April 17
Application Form Correction
April 18 to 22
Issue Of UPJEE Admit Card
May 29
UPJEE 2022 Exam Date
June 6 to 12
UPJEE 2022 Answer Key Release Date
June 13 to 15
UPJEE 2022 Result
June 17
UPJEE 2022 Counselling
June 20 to August 12