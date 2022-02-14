  • Home
Application For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

UPJEE 2022: Students can apply for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) at jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for UPJEE 2022 is April 17.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 14, 2022 4:00 pm IST

UPJEE 2022 application begins tomorrow
New Delhi:

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will start the application process to register for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses from tomorrow, February 15. Students can apply for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) at jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for UPJEE 2022 is April 17.

UPJEE 2022 will be conducted for admission to engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The UPJEE 2022 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test and the allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2022-23.

JEECUP 2022 Official Notification

JEECUP 2022 UPJEE Application Steps

Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

Step 5: Submit

UPJEE 2022: Complete Schedule

Registration Starts

February 15

Registration Ends

April 17

Application Form Correction

April 18 to 22

Issue Of UPJEE Admit Card

May 29

UPJEE 2022 Exam Date

June 6 to 12

UPJEE 2022 Answer Key Release Date

June 13 to 15

UPJEE 2022 Result

June 17

UPJEE 2022 Counselling

June 20 to August 12

