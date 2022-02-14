Application For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

UPJEE 2022 application begins tomorrow

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will start the application process to register for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses from tomorrow, February 15. Students can apply for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) at jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for UPJEE 2022 is April 17.

UPJEE 2022 will be conducted for admission to engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The UPJEE 2022 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test and the allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2022-23.

JEECUP 2022 Official Notification

JEECUP 2022 UPJEE Application Steps

Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

Step 5: Submit

UPJEE 2022: Complete Schedule