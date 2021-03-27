Application For UPCET Begins; Exam On May 16

UPCET 2021 application starts at upcet.nta.nic.in

The registration for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test, or UPCET, has started from Friday, March 26. Candidates seeking admission to first year undergraduate courses, lateral entry to second year undergraduate courses and postgraduate programmes can register on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- upcet.nta.nic.in. The online application window will remain open until April 25.

Recommended: Crack JEE with AI-Based JEE Online Preparation Program(Live Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Tests, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more)Know More

UPCET 2021, earlier called Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE), will be held for admission to the professional courses offered by the Government, Government-aided institutions and private-unaided institutions affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and some other state universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2021-22.

UPCET 2021

The combined entrance test scheduled on May 16 will be held at 57 centres across India. The UPCET 2021 will be held in online computer-based mode for objective type multiple choice questions.

The question papers of undergraduate courses and MBA (Integrated) and MCA (Integrated) courses will be bi-lingual -- English and Hindi. However, the question papers for post graduate level exams will be in English only.

UPCET 2021 Courses

Undergraduate Programmes - BPharma, BHMCT, BDes, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, Five-Year Integrated MCA, Five-Year Integrated MBA, BBA, BPharm

Postgraduate Programmes - MCA, MSc (Maths), MSc (Physics), MSc (Chemistry)

Lateral Entry - BTech for Diploma holders, BTech for BSc graduates, BPharm

UPCET 2021 (Source: nta.nic.in)