Application For Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Ends Today

Application for TS EAMCET without late fee ends today

The online registration for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will end today, on May 26. Candidates seeking admission to agriculture, medical and engineering programmes can apply on the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will also be allowed to edit the application and modify the details in the online application form between May 27 and June 4. Moreover, applicants will be allied to register online with an additional late fee till June 28.

The registration fee for TS EAMCET 2021 Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical(AM) papers is Rs 800. There also exists relaxations for reserved category candidates. For candidates applying for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical programmes together, the application fee is Rs 1,600.

TS EAMCET 2021

TS EAMCET 2021 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT) from July 5 to July 9. TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled for July 5 and 6. The entrance exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from July 7 to 9. Exams will be held in two shifts – first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.

TS EAMCET is held for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).