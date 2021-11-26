Application For Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children (SPDC) Is Open; Register By November 30

Online registration for SPDC is open at spdcindia.gov.in

The online application for the Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children (SPDC) is open. NRIs, PIOs, OCIs and Children of Indian Workers in ECR countries living in 69 selected countries are eligible to apply for SPDC for higher and technical education at spdcindia.gov.in. The last date to apply for SPDC is November 30.

Every year scholarships under SPDC is provided to 150 selected students. Out of the total 150 scholarships, 50 are earmarked for PIOs/OCIs, while 50 are earmarked for NRIs and Children of Indian Workers each in the 17 ECR countries subject to fulfilling eligibility criteria. Out of the 50 scholarships reserved for children of Indian Workers in ECR countries, around one-third (17) is reserved for children of Indian Workers in ECR countries who are pursuing studies in India, subject to fulfilling eligibility conditions. If, the seats are not filled up in any of the category, they shall be made available to applicants from other categories under SPDC, an official statement said.

To apply for the Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children for academic session 2021-22, students will have to first register at the website with their names, contact details and names of countries.

SPDC Guidelines: Direct Link

“Applicants must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements for application, i.e. education, age, residence and physical fitness, etc. Grant of scholarship benefit is subject to verification of facts from original certificates /documents,” the official statement added.