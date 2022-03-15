  • Home
Application For National Entrance Test For SHRESTHA Begins For Admission To Class 9, 11 Central Schools

The scheme which is being rolled out from the academic year 2022-23 seeks to provide scholarships that will cover almost all of the educational expenses of meritorious students of Classes 9 and 11 from Scheduled Caste communities.

Updated: Mar 15, 2022 8:52 pm IST

Application For National Entrance Test For SHRESTHA Begins For Admission To Class 9, 11 Central Schools
Registration portal for the national entrance test for SHRESHTA begins
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has opened the registration portal for the national entrance test for Scheme for Residential Education for SC Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA). The scheme which is being rolled out from the academic year 2022-23 seeks to provide scholarships that will cover almost all of the educational expenses of meritorious students of Classes 9 and 11 from Scheduled Caste communities. Students willing to appear for the test can register online at shreshta.nta.nic.in. The last date for application is April 14.

Approximately 3,000 seats would be provided in Class 9 and Class 11 fully funded Central Government schools. The date of the entrance test is May 7. The test will be conducted in all the states and Union Territories. Students belonging to SC categories, studying in Class 8 an Class 10 will be eligible for applying for the test.

To be eligible for registering, the candidate’s parent’s annual income must be below Rs 2.5 lakh.

The scheme involves the disbursement of scholarships directly to the schools giving admission to the shortlisted students, a CBSE statement issued earlier said.

The CBSE further said that the scholarship covers school fee (including Tuition Fee etc.) and Hostel Fee (including Mess Charges etc.).

The scheme is applicable only residential schools (independent) affiliated with the CBSE up to Class 12 Schools must be in operation for 5 years or more with 75 % pass percentage or more in Class 10 and 12 in the last 3 years, it said.

