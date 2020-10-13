Application For JoSAA Counselling Ends On October 15; Details Here

  • Home
JoSAA Counselling 2020: The centralised JoSAA counselling process is held for admission of JEE Mains and JEE Advanced qualified candidates to the undergraduate engineering programmes.

New Delhi:

The application for Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling (JoSAA counselling) will end on October 15. Candidates meeting the JEE Mains cut-off 2020 and JEE Advanced cut-off 2020 can register for the online JoSAA counselling before October 15. On the basis of marks secured and ranks obtained in JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) are done through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.

JoSAA has already released a mock seat allotment status today, on October 12. Candidates can login at josaa.nic.in and check their seat allotment status. The seat allocation authority will announce another mock allotment on October 14. The final first round of JoSAA seat allotment will be published on October 17.

Application For JoSAA Counselling 2020

  • Registration: Candidates can login at the JoSAA website -- josaa.nic.in -- with the JEE Main and JEE Advanced credentials and register with the basic details required

  • Choice Filling and Locking: After registration, candidates have to select and confirm the colleges and courses from the list of available options.

  • Seat Allotment: Check the mock allotment according to the choices submitted. Candidates will be allowed to make changes within a limited period of time.

  • Reporting At Centres: Selected candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the institutes.

  • Submission Of Documents: Candidates will be required to submit documents and confirm the seat by paying the required fee.

Documents Required For JoSAA Counseling

  • Seat Allotment Letter

  • Admit card of JEE Main 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020

  • Proof of Date of Birth

  • Photo Identity Card

  • Class 12 or SSC or mark sheet and pass certificate of equivalent exam

  • Proof of seat acceptance fee payment

  • Two passport size photographs

  • Category Certificate issued by the competent authority

  • Duly filled Medical Examination Report

