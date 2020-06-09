Application For IIT Roorkee Phd Programme Under Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship, Ends On June 14

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, or IIT Roorkee, has started the admission process for Phd under Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) through a direct entry channel for 20 academic departments, one academic centre and two centres of excellence at the institute.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 9, 2020 8:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, or IIT Roorkee, has opened the application process for admission to Phd Programmes from June 5 to June 14. The programme is under Prime Minister's Research Fellowship, or PMRF, and candidates will be admitted through a direct entry channel for 20 academic departments, two centres of excellence and one academic centre at the institute. Students who meet the required eligibility criteria can email the application form along with relevant academic certificates and a statement of purpose (SOP) to pmrfadmission@iitr.ac.in.

Candidates can apply online at the given website and application process is free.

A statement issued by IIT Roorkee said: “The selected candidate will be awarded fellowship of Rs 70,000-80,000 per month along with a research grant of Rs 2 Lakhs per year (total of Rs.10 Lakhs for five years) for pursuing PhD at IIT Roorkee.”

The statement further added: “The objective of the PMRF programme is to attract the best talent into research thereby realizing the vision of development through innovation.”

“For further details, candidates can visit: https://www.iitr.ac.in/admissions/pages/Phd.html and https://may2020.pmrf.in/”, it added.

Earlier, on May 2, Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced some relaxations in the eligibility criteria for Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme. With the modifications in the eligibility criteria, students from any recognised university can apply for PMRF. The requirement of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, score has also been reduced so that more students take up research in the country.

PMRF Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkey) PMRF scholarship PhD Programme PhD Students IIT Roorkee placement Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF)
