Application For JAM 2022 Admission Starts At Joaps.iitr.ac.in; Register By May 11

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the JAM admission form 2022 notification at iitr.ac.in. The application for JAM 2022 admission is available at joaps.iitr.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 11, 2022 1:53 pm IST
IIT JAM 2022 admission form released
New Delhi:

The candidates who have qualified the Joint Admission Test for Master (JAM) 2022 will now be able register and apply for the JAM 2022 admission. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the JAM admission form 2022 notification at iitr.ac.in. The application for JAM 2022 admission is available at joaps.iitr.ac.in. In the IIT JAM 2022 admission form, candidates will be required to enter the institute and programmes of their choice and fill details including personal and academic qualification. The last date for JAM 2022 admission application is May 11.

Recommended: Free Download JAM Previous Year Question paper along with answers. Click Here.

The IIT Roorkee will release the first JAM admission list 2022 on June 1. Candidates who are shortlisted as per the first IIT JAM 2022 admission list will be required to pay the seat booking fee online by June 6. The second IIT JAM admission list 2022 is scheduled to be released on June 16. The last date to pay the seat booking fee for the second JAM 2022 admission list is June 20.

Application For JAM 2022 Admission: Steps To Register

  1. Go to joaps.iitr.ac.in
  2. On the designated spaces, fill Enrolment ID / Registration ID / Email ID and password
  3. Submit
  4. Fill the choices
  5. Enter details -- personal and educational qualification
  6. Submit
  7. Download the JAM 2022 admission application form
Click here for more Education News
Joint Admission Test for M.Sc Programmes IIT JAM admission list

