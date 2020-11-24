Application For IIM Udaipur’s Pre Incubation Programme Begins

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Incubation Centre (IIMUIC) has opened the online application window for IIMUIC’s Pre Incubation programme. The IIMUIC pre-incubation window will remain open for registration till December 24. The program is aimed at empowering the learners with the entrepreneurial mindset and business skills necessary to create ones own venture and help develop intrapreneurship skills.

As per IIMUIC, the duration of the program is nine weeks. During these nine weeks, learners will learn about the actions required to build a new business venture. According to the IIMUIC dates, the institute will start the pre-incubation programme from the third week of January 2021 and end on third week of March, 2021.

IIMUIC Pre-Incubation Programme -- Eligibility Criteria

Any working professional, entrepreneurs or students can apply for the IIMUIC’s pre-incubation programme. “This is a sector agnostic program. Anyone with an innovative idea and commitment for execution can apply for this program,” reads a statement on the IIM Udaipur’s Incubation Centre website.

The nine-week IIMUIC pre-incubation programme will comprise sessions including cohort-based structured program, practical masterclasses with experts, group mentoring sessions, investor and mentor connect.

The institute will also provide certificate of completion after the end of the programme on the third week of March. Learners of pre-incubation programme from IIMUIC will also be provided with incubation opportunities for selected startups and chances to qualify for TIDE 2.0 grant under MeitY scheme.