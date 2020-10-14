  • Home
  • Education
  • Application For IGNOU December Term-End Exam Begins; Check Details Here

Application For IGNOU December Term-End Exam Begins; Check Details Here

IGNOU TEE 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online application window for registration of candidates to the December Term End Examination.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 14, 2020 3:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU July 2020 Session: University To Allow Provisional Admission To Students
IGNOU Withdraws Re-Admission Scheme For Several Programmes
IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission Dates Extended Till October 15
IGNOU Invites Entries For ‘Student Innovation Award-2020’
IGNOU Launches Certificate Course In Mobile App Development
IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission And Re-Registration Dates Extended Till September 30
Application For IGNOU December Term-End Exam Begins; Check Details Here
Application For IGNOU December Term-End Exam Begins; Details Here
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online application window for registration of candidates to the December Term End Examination. Candidates who have submitted their IGNOU assignments and are eligible to take the December TEE can register online for the exam till November 10.

Also Read IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results

The university has also provided the students to appear in December TEE if they were unable to appear in June 2020 TEE for COVID-19 related reasons or any other reason. Candidates who have not been issued IGNOU 2020 hall ticket for appearing in June TEE will also be allowed to appear in December 2020 Term-end Examination. These candidates will not be required to pay any extra fees.

IGNOU December 2020 Exam Form

The university will not allow any changes in the IGNOU December exam application forms after they have been submitted. Students willing to appear for the December exams would be required to submit IGNOU examination fee in online mode. Students would have to pay Rs 150 for every theory paper and practical paper online.

Steps To Register For December Exam

  • Visit the IGNOU website

  • Click on December TEE exam link

  • On the next window, read the instructions and confirm

  • Fill in the required details

  • Select the IGNOU exams centres

  • Pay the online IGNOU exam fees

  • Submit

The admit card for the December term-end examination will be uploaded on the IGNOU website 7-10 days before the commencement of the term-end examination.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU exam form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DUET UG 2020: NTA Announces Delhi University Entrance Test Results
DUET UG 2020: NTA Announces Delhi University Entrance Test Results
NEET 2020 Re-Exam To Begin Shortly; All You Need To Know
NEET 2020 Re-Exam To Begin Shortly; All You Need To Know
Osmania University's Exams Postponed Due To Heavy Rains
Osmania University's Exams Postponed Due To Heavy Rains
Delhi Government Urges CBSE To Extend Payment Deadline For Exam Fee For Class 10, 12 Students
Delhi Government Urges CBSE To Extend Payment Deadline For Exam Fee For Class 10, 12 Students
AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 To Be Released Today @ Sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 To Be Released Today @ Sche.ap.gov.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................