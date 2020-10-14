Application For IGNOU December Term-End Exam Begins; Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online application window for registration of candidates to the December Term End Examination. Candidates who have submitted their IGNOU assignments and are eligible to take the December TEE can register online for the exam till November 10.

The university has also provided the students to appear in December TEE if they were unable to appear in June 2020 TEE for COVID-19 related reasons or any other reason. Candidates who have not been issued IGNOU 2020 hall ticket for appearing in June TEE will also be allowed to appear in December 2020 Term-end Examination. These candidates will not be required to pay any extra fees.

IGNOU December 2020 Exam Form

The university will not allow any changes in the IGNOU December exam application forms after they have been submitted. Students willing to appear for the December exams would be required to submit IGNOU examination fee in online mode. Students would have to pay Rs 150 for every theory paper and practical paper online.

Steps To Register For December Exam

Visit the IGNOU website

Click on December TEE exam link

On the next window, read the instructions and confirm

Fill in the required details

Select the IGNOU exams centres

Pay the online IGNOU exam fees

Submit

The admit card for the December term-end examination will be uploaded on the IGNOU website 7-10 days before the commencement of the term-end examination.