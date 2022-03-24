Application For IGNOU BEd Entrance Test Open; Register By April 17

IGNOU BEd entrance test application window open

The online application window for the entrance test of BEd programme at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is open. Candidates can apply for the BEd entrance test online at sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/ till April 17. The BEd entrance test will be held at multiple exam centres across the country.

Providing the IGNOU BEd application link, a social media post said: “IGNOU announces B.Ed. entrance test.”

IGNOU announces B.Ed. entrance test.



Link for online application for entrance : https://t.co/kQ4gI1c4GX — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) March 24, 2022

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test -- Application Steps

Step 1: Go to sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/

Step 2: Click on the “Register Yourself” button

Step 3: On the next window, insert the name, date of birth, gender, email, mobile number, user name and password

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Login again with the user name and password

Step 6: Fill the required information

Step 7: Upload photograph and signature in the formats specified

Step 8: Pay the application fee

Step 9: Confirm and submit

“The Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme has been designed with the aim to develop an understanding of teaching-learning process at upper primary/secondary and seniorsecondary level among student teachers. It focuses on enabling student-teachers to reflect critically on perspectives of education and integrate holistically the theory and practices to facilitate active engagement of learners for knowledge creation,” a statement on the official website read.

The duration of the BEd programme is minimum two years and the medium of instruction will be in English and Hindi.

IGNOU has also provided the applicants with a help desk for resolving queries related to inline application and form submission. Students can contact the School of Education at soe@ignou.ac.in and 011-29572945 between 10 am and 5 pm (Monday to Friday).