Fellowship Entrance Test 2020: Application Ends On September 17

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has opened the application window for the online registration of candidates for admission to various fellowship courses. The online application for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) has started today and it will continue till September 17, 2020. The FET is scheduled to be held as a computer-based test on October 11 across various designated exam centres of India and abroad.

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination held as the single entrance examination for admission to various Fellowship (FNB) courses of the National Board of Examinations. International students too can avail the fellowship courses of NBE under FPIS (Fellowship Programme for International Students). Applicants from countries other than India shall be eligible for admission to FNB seats ear-marked for FPIS, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as indicated in the information bulletin of FET 2020.

Details regarding NBE’s FET eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other relevant information on the fellowship are mentioned at the NBE website -- nbe.edu.in.

A statement issued by the NBE also has a helpline number and an email id to address concerns of applicants. These are +91-22-61087595 and helpdesknbeexam@gmail.com.