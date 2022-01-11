  • Home
  • Education
  • Application For Delhi Nursery Admission Underway; Key Points On Eligibility, Age Relaxation

Application For Delhi Nursery Admission Underway; Key Points On Eligibility, Age Relaxation

The Delhi Nursery admission application which started on December 15 is underway. The admission to Delhi schools for the academic year 2022-23 has begun for entry-level classes -- Nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 private Delhi schools.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 11, 2022 4:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue
CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Youth Day On January 12
Jammu And Kashmir Administration Orders Online Classes Up To College Level Amid Surge In Covid Cases
Uttar Pradesh Government Order Closure Of Schools For Physical Classes
Rajasthan Schools In Urban Areas Closed Till January 30 Amid Covid Surge
COVID-19: Schools To Remain Closed From January 10 In Puducherry
Application For Delhi Nursery Admission Underway; Key Points On Eligibility, Age Relaxation
Delhi Nursery admission process underway; key points
New Delhi:

The Delhi Nursery admission application which started on December 15 is underway. The admission to Delhi schools for the academic year 2022-23 has begun for entry-level classes -- Nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 private Delhi schools. The last date to submit Delhi school application forms is January 21, 2022. The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has scheduled to release the first list on February 4 and the admission process would end on March 31.

The DoE has directed that the number of seats at the entry levels shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three years-- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“Schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent. No school shall adopt a criterion abolished by the department including charging a capitation fees or donations. Pre-schools or montessori schools run by registered societies or Trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow single admission process for their pre-school and main school considering them as one institution,” an official statement said.

Admission To Entry Level Classes In Delhi Schools: Age Criteria

For admission in the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission is three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31, 2022. The instructions issued by Delhi Government are for open category admissions, other than Economically Weaker Sections, Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) category seats.

Delhi School Admission: Age Relaxation

The age relaxation for admission of upto 30 days may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi nursery admissions Nursery Admission EWS/DG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form
WBJEE 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form
IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation Launches ‘Oorja Grand Challenge’
IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation Launches ‘Oorja Grand Challenge’
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Schedule Soon; Last Date To Pay Fee, Upload Documents
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Schedule Soon; Last Date To Pay Fee, Upload Documents
Amid Covid, Banaras Hindu University Orders Online Classes Till January 16
Amid Covid, Banaras Hindu University Orders Online Classes Till January 16
Bihar Board Admit Card For Class 12 BSEB 2022 Exams Soon; Official Website, Download Steps
Bihar Board Admit Card For Class 12 BSEB 2022 Exams Soon; Official Website, Download Steps
.......................... Advertisement ..........................