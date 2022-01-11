Delhi Nursery admission process underway; key points

The Delhi Nursery admission application which started on December 15 is underway. The admission to Delhi schools for the academic year 2022-23 has begun for entry-level classes -- Nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 private Delhi schools. The last date to submit Delhi school application forms is January 21, 2022. The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has scheduled to release the first list on February 4 and the admission process would end on March 31.

The DoE has directed that the number of seats at the entry levels shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three years-- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“Schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent. No school shall adopt a criterion abolished by the department including charging a capitation fees or donations. Pre-schools or montessori schools run by registered societies or Trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow single admission process for their pre-school and main school considering them as one institution,” an official statement said.

Admission To Entry Level Classes In Delhi Schools: Age Criteria

For admission in the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission is three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31, 2022. The instructions issued by Delhi Government are for open category admissions, other than Economically Weaker Sections, Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) category seats.

Delhi School Admission: Age Relaxation

The age relaxation for admission of upto 30 days may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application.