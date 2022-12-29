IIM Kashipur begins admission process for EMBA programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur and TimesPro have announced the start of the admissions process for the second batch of the Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Analytics (EMBA Analytics). The EMBA Analytics programme seeks to equip working professionals with skills that help them critically analyse data to improve business practices and optimise organisational processes. The last date to apply for the IIM Kashipur EMBA programme is January 22, 2023.

The Executive Master of Business Administration (Analytics) will focus on core areas including Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Management.

According to a statement issued by IIM Kashipur, the programme will be conducted via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode and involves an immersive campus session every semester for learners to get a hands-on experience and interact with faculty and industry experts. The robust pedagogy includes lectures, case study discussions, project work, class exercises, presentations, take-home exercises, simulations and term papers.

The first batch of the programme had 95 learners with an average work experience of nine years and from diverse sectors like ITES, IT, pharmaceutical, infrastructure, and aviation, among others.

Speaking on the announcement of the start of the admission, Professor Kunal Ganguly, Chairperson Executive Education, IIM Kashipur, said: “We at IIM Kashipur are pleased to announce the second batch of two-year Executive MBA – Analytics programme with TimesPro for working professionals to equip them with data-driven solutions and analytics skills to help them usher growth across organisations. IIM Kashipur’s programme will be a pathway for professionals seeking exceptional skills and an understanding of modern practices.”