Application Deadline For UGC, AICTE Scholarship Schemes Extends; Details Here

The application deadline for national scholarship programmes has been extended. Application for four scholarships offered by the higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC), three scholarships offered by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will now end on December 31. Eligible students can apply on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – scholarships.gov.in till December 31.

The UGC and AICTE scholarships include UGC Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North East Region, PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, and PG SC, ST Scholarship Scheme, AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girl Students(technical degree and diploma), AICTE Saksham Scholarship for specially-abled students (technical degree and diploma), and AICTE SWANATH Scholarship for technical degree and diploma.

To apply for the scholarship programmes for academic session 2021-22, students will have to first register at the website with their names, contact details and names of countries.

While Ishan Uday is a special scholarship scheme for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India, PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child was introduced by the UGC to support education of single girl child in postgraduate courses. The PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for students with “outstanding performance at undergraduate level, who are currently pursuing postgraduate education.

PG Scholarship Scheme For SC, ST Students For Professional Courses has been introduced by the UGC with an aim to provide financial assistance to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates to pursue higher studies in Professional courses.

AICTE PG scholarship is for GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE-approved regular postgraduate programmes. Selected candidates will receive Rs 2,400 per month for 24 months or for the duration of the course.