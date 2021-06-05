Application Deadline For Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Extended

TS EAMCET registration date extended

The online registration window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has been extended. Candidates seeking admission to agriculture, medical and engineering programmes can now apply on the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in till June 10. Applicants will also be allowed to edit the application and modify the details in the online TS EAMCET application form between June 11 and June 16. Moreover, applicants will be allowed to register online with an additional late fee till June 30.

Recommended: Download TS EAMCET sample papers along with answers. Click Here

“The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 10-06-2021,” a statement on the TS EAMCET website said.

TS EAMCET is held for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana.

TS EAMCET 2021

TS EAMCET 2021 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT) from July 5 to July 9. TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled for July 5 and 6. The entrance exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from July 7 to 9. Exams will be held in two shifts – first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The registration fee for TS EAMCET 2021 Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical(AM) papers is Rs 800. There also exists relaxations for reserved category candidates. For candidates applying for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical programmes together, the application fee is Rs 1,600.