Application Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Extended Again

NMMSS Scholarship Scheme deadline extended

The application deadline for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) has been extended again. Students can now register for the NMMSS till November 15. The candidates willing to appear for the scholarship test and register for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme can apply at scholarships.gov.in.

The merit-cum-means scholarship is run by the Department of School Education and Literacy for students of Class 9 who have secured at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent in Class 8 examination. The students will be selected on the basis of the NMMSS selection test. To be eligible for applying for the scholarship scheme, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 3.5 lakh from all sources. The selection of students for the scholarships is made through an examination conducted by the state governments.

There are two levels of verification, L1 is Institute Nodal Officer(INO) Level and L2 is District Nodal Officer (DNO) level. The last date for INO level (L1) verification is November 30, 2022 and for DNO level (L2) verification is December 15, 2022.

NMMSS 2022: Steps To Apply