  • Home
  • Education
  • Application Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Extended Again

Application Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Extended Again

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: The students will be selected on the basis of the NMMSS selection test. To be eligible for applying for the scholarship scheme, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 3.5 lakh from all sources.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 12:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

7 States, Union Territories In Level 2 In Education Ministry’s Performance Grading Index 2020-21
Close Schools For Physical Classes Owing To Severe Air Pollution In Delhi: BJP
Jammu And Kashmir Fee Panel Directs Schools Not To Charge Annual Fee For November-March Period This Year
CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2022 Registration Begins; Application Details, Eligibility Criteria
CBSE Launches Reading Challenge For Classes 6 To 10 Students To Promote Reading Literacy
Child Rights Body Asks Delhi Government To Shut Schools Till Pollution Reduces
Application Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Extended Again
NMMSS Scholarship Scheme deadline extended
New Delhi:

The application deadline for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) has been extended again. Students can now register for the NMMSS till November 15. The candidates willing to appear for the scholarship test and register for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme can apply at scholarships.gov.in.

The merit-cum-means scholarship is run by the Department of School Education and Literacy for students of Class 9 who have secured at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent in Class 8 examination. The students will be selected on the basis of the NMMSS selection test. To be eligible for applying for the scholarship scheme, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 3.5 lakh from all sources. The selection of students for the scholarships is made through an examination conducted by the state governments.

There are two levels of verification, L1 is Institute Nodal Officer(INO) Level and L2 is District Nodal Officer (DNO) level. The last date for INO level (L1) verification is November 30, 2022 and for DNO level (L2) verification is December 15, 2022.

NMMSS 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Go to the official website -- scholarships.gov.in
  2. Click on NMMSS scholarship 2022 link
  3. Insert details as required and upload required documents
  4. Submit and download scholarship application
Click here for more Education News
National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE Exam 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
GATE Exam 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
7 States, Union Territories In Level 2 In Education Ministry’s Performance Grading Index 2020-21
7 States, Union Territories In Level 2 In Education Ministry’s Performance Grading Index 2020-21
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-2 Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-2 Today
ICSI CSEET Admit Card Out For November 12 Exam
ICSI CSEET Admit Card Out For November 12 Exam
JNU Result Of List 1 For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU Result Of List 1 For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................