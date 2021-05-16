Application Deadline Extended For Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET)

TS PECET application window will close on May 22

The Mahatma Gandhi University has extended the last date to submit the online application form for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TSPECET) without late fee till May 22. TSPECET is conducted for admission to physical education programmes -- BPEd(2 Years) and DPEd (2 Years) -- for the academic year 2021-22.

“The last date for ONLINE applIcation to TSPECET 2021 without late fee is extended up to 22-5-2021,” a statement on the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the administering body of TSPECET said.

TSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET), Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET).

TSPECET 2021 Application

Step 1: Go to pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Login and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TSPECET fee

Step 6: Submit

The Common Entrance Test (TS PECET 2021) for entry into B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses comprise of two parts - Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test in Game.