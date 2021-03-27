  • Home
Application Deadline Extended For Architecture Entrance Test (NATA)

NATA 2021: As per the revised schedule, candidates can register at the official website, nata.in, till April 1 (11:59 pm). Also, those who wish to make changes in their application form can do so till April 1.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 27, 2021 4:14 pm IST

NATA application dates extended
New Delhi:

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the application deadline for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021). As per the revised schedule, candidates can register at the official website, nata.in, till April 1 (11:59 pm). Also, those who wish to make changes in their application form can do so till April 1.

The Council will be conducting the entrance test (NATA) for admission to BArch programmes twice this year. The first test is scheduled for April 10, and the second test will be held on June 12.

The admit cards for Test 1 will be issued on April 6 and the result will be announced on April 14.

NATA 2021: Steps To Fill Application Form

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the NATA 2021 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website and register with your name, gender, valid email ID, mobile number, security question, and date of birth.

Step 2: Fill the application form of NATA 2021 with personal details, education details, exam centre choice, and preferences.

Step 3: Now, uploading the necessary documents--photograph and signature-- as per the prescribed format.

Step 4: Pay the application fee via net banking, credit card or debit card.

Step 5: Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation page.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
