Image credit: Shutterstock NATA application correction window will open tomorrow

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will begin the application correction facility for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) tomorrow, March 26. Those who have already registered, can visit the official site, nata.in, and make changes in their application forms. The correction window will be available from March 26 (10:30 am) to March 28 (11:59 pm) for the candidates appearing in the test.

Meanwhile, those who wish to appear for the entrance exam and have not applied yet must submit the application form by March 28.

The Council will be conducting the entrance test (NATA) for admission to BArch programmes twice this year. The first test is scheduled for April 10, while the second test is scheduled for June 12.

“Candidates who miss out on the first test due to some reason or other or wish to improve upon their NATA score can register for the second test,” reads the information bulletin.

The admit cards for Test 1 will be issued on April 6 and the result will be announced on April 14.

Both the first and second test will be conducted as computer-based examinations and a candidate shall be allowed to appear for NATA 2021 a maximum of two times.

Exam Pattern

The examination will be held for 200 marks. Candidates will have to answer 125 questions in 180 minutes. Questions will carry either one, two or three marks. The questions paper will comprise Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Preferential Choice Questions (PCQ) and Numerical Answer Questions (NAQ).

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as the subject of study can appear for NATA 2021.

Candidates appearing for the Class 12 examination or 10+3 Diploma can also provisionally appear for the entrance test.

“No candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 per cent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also at least 50 per cent. marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50 per cent. marks in aggregate,” the information bulletin read.

Registration For Test 2

The registration window for the second test will open for 14 days after the announcement of the results of the test held on the first date. A candidate who is opting to appear for both NATA Test 1 and Test 2 is required to choose the same test cities preferences for both the tests while filling up the form. However, a candidate may provide different centre preferences if he/she is opting for Test 2 at a later date separately.

Candidates opting to appear in both test will be issued a separate scorecard for each test. The scorecard for the second test will contain the marks secured in the first and second test. The best marks secured in either of the tests will be taken as the valid score for admission to the BArch course.