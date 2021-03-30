Application To CA Inter November 2021 Exams Will Close Tomorrow

  • Home
The candidates who have qualified the CA Foundation exams held in January 2021 can apply for the Intermediate stage at the Self Service Portal (SSP) portal.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 30, 2021 7:16 pm IST

ICAI will close the application window for the CA November 2021 intermediate exams tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the application window for the CA November 2021 intermediate exams tomorrow, March 31. The candidates who have qualified the CA Foundation exams held in January can apply for the Intermediate stage at the Self Service Portal (SSP) portal.

Announcing this, ICAI official in his Twitter handle said: “CA foundation students who passed today have only 10 days to register CA inter to be eligible for Nov 21 Exams .enrol from today itself on SSP portal.”

ICAI had announced the result of CA Foundation held in January 2021 on March 21. The results could be accessed on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

ICAI has also provided the students with the relaxation in the requirement to undergo eight months study period appearing for the CA 2021 exam in November. The relaxation in the study period has been given to those students who had opted out of the November 2020 exam and opted for the January 2021 exam after passing January 2021 Foundation exams.

