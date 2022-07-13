Applicants Given Maximum Flexibility To Exercise Options For Admission Through CUET: Delhi University VC

CUET UG 2022: Maximum flexibility has been provided to applicants to exercise options

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh Tuesday said that "maximum flexibility" has been given to applicants to exercise options for admission in the courses of their choice through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) for undergraduate programmes.

In a statement, Mr Singh said more than 1.4 million students have applied for admission in 90 universities with different subject combinations and a specific date sheet has been created for each applicant considering a large number of subjects for all classes.

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET UG, will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced last week. The NTA released the admit cards for CUET UG on Monday. The CUET (UG) – 2022 has been scheduled for around 14,90,000 candidates, according to the National Testing Agency. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities.

"...Considering a large number of subjects for all classes, a specific date sheet has been created for each applicant. To avoid any confusion, the date of examination and advance intimation slip for the examination has already been issued to all the candidates and the provision for the same has been made on candidates' dashboard too https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/," Mr Singh said.

"Maximum flexibility has been provided to the applicants to exercise the options for taking admission in the programs of their choice," Mr Singh added. He said that more than 4.5 lakh admit card downloads have already been done.

Mr Yogesh also said that the purpose of the announcement of city and dates is to avoid any confusion and reduce the anxiety and apprehension of the applicants.

"The information related to the admit card is completely attached with the dashboard of the candidate. It is important to provide the right information at the right time with maximum privacy and security," the statement read.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. At least 98 per cent of candidates appearing for the CUET will be allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice, Mr Kumar said on Tuesday.

The comments by the University Grants Commission Chief came against the backdrop of grievances raised by the candidates about the admit cards being released late for the exam. He also clarified that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the new system and the exam will not give a push to the coaching culture. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.

